    Alpha Company Crucible [Image 9 of 14]

    Alpha Company Crucible

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Tyler Leggett, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, posts security as his fellow recruits complete an obstacle on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 29, 2021. This event was a segment of the crucible – the culminating event of recruit training. After completing the crucible’s physically and mentally demanding challenges over the course of 54-hours with limited food and sleep, the recruits will finally have the privilege to call themselves United States Marines. Leggett was recruited out of Los Angeles, Calif. with Recruiting Lancaster. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 21:03
    Photo ID: 6998537
    VIRIN: 211229-M-MI059-1008
    Resolution: 8985x5990
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 57
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Crucible [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Recruits
    Marines
    Crucible
    MCRD SD

