Alpha Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, read John Basilone’s Medal of Honor citation during the crucible on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 29, 2021. John Basilone was a United States Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant who received the Medal of Honor for heroism above and beyond the call of duty during the Battle for Henderson Field in the Guadalcanal campaign, and the Navy Cross posthumously for extraordinary heroism during the Battle of Iwo Jima. After completing the crucible’s physically and mentally demanding challenges over the course of 54-hours with limited food and sleep, the recruits will finally have the privilege to call themselves United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

