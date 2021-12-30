Army engineers on the last frontier

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District's logo reflects the sun on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The logo was originally created by Horace Monroe “Monty” Henninger, Jr., a member of the district’s hall of fame, during the response to the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill. Originally used to illustrate oil spill presentations, the logo became the trademark for the district and has been used from that point forward. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

