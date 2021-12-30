Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineers on the Last Frontier [Image 2 of 4]

    Army engineers on the Last Frontier

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Since 1946, more than a decade before statehood, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District has served as the nation’s experts in arctic engineering and construction to forge an influential role in the development of critical infrastructure in the Last Frontier. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 19:01
    Photo ID: 6998505
    VIRIN: 211230-A-QR280-1033
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers on the Last Frontier [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army engineers on the last frontier
    Army engineers on the Last Frontier
    Army engineers on the Last Frontier
    Army engineers on the Last Frontier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    engineers
    Alaska
    headquarters
    USACE
    last frontier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT