Army engineers on the last frontier

Since 1946, more than a decade before statehood, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District has served as the nation’s experts in arctic engineering and construction to forge an influential role in the development of critical infrastructure in the Last Frontier. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|12.30.2021
|12.30.2021 19:01
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
