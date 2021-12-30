The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District provides vital public engineering services in peace and war to strengthen our nation’s security, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters in Alaska and the Indo-Asia Pacific Region. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 19:01
|Photo ID:
|6998504
|VIRIN:
|211230-A-QR280-1021
|Resolution:
|2367x1332
|Size:
|272.03 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers on the last frontier [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT