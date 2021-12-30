The sun reflects off the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers logo at the Alaska District located on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Since 1946, the district has served as experts in arctic engineering and construction. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 19:01 Photo ID: 6998506 VIRIN: 211230-A-QR280-1036 Resolution: 2318x1546 Size: 375.59 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers on the Last Frontier [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.