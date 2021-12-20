A F-16 Viper rests in a paint bay, Dec. 20, 2021, on Holloman Air Force base, New Mexico. The new tail flash meets historical requirements to represent the 49th Maintenance Group as its first flagship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 13:00 Photo ID: 6998198 VIRIN: 211220-F-ID578-1007 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 9.05 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.