Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship [Image 7 of 7]

    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A F-16 Viper rests in a paint bay, Dec. 20, 2021, on Holloman Air Force base, New Mexico. The new tail flash meets historical requirements to represent the 49th Maintenance Group as its first flagship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 13:00
    Photo ID: 6998198
    VIRIN: 211220-F-ID578-1007
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship
    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship
    49th MXG’s First F-16 Flagship
    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship
    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship
    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship
    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Holloman #NewMexico #Flagship #F16 #49thMXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT