    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship [Image 4 of 7]

    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Tom Preston, 49th Maintenance Group commander, dons a mask before painting stencil locations on a F-16 Viper, Dec. 9, 2021, on Holloman Air Force base, New Mexico. The newly painted F-16 is the 49th MXG’s first flagship and took about a month to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

    49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship

