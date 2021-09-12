49th MXG’s First F-16 Flagship

Col. Tom Preston, 49th Maintenance Group commander, dons a mask before painting stencil locations on a F-16 Viper, Dec. 9, 2021, on Holloman Air Force base, New Mexico. The newly painted F-16 is the 49th MXG’s first flagship and took about a month to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

Date Taken: 12.09.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021