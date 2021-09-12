Col. Tom Preston, 49th Maintenance Group commander, dons a mask before painting stencil locations on a F-16 Viper, Dec. 9, 2021, on Holloman Air Force base, New Mexico. The newly painted F-16 is the 49th MXG’s first flagship and took about a month to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6998195
|VIRIN:
|211209-F-ID578-1213
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.84 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
49th MXG's First F-16 Flagship
