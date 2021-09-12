Senior Airman Shawnna Rowlands, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintainer, paints the wing of a F-16 Viper, Dec. 9, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The F-16 was decommissioned and is planned to be used as a ground vehicle for weapons load training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 13:00 Photo ID: 6998194 VIRIN: 211209-F-HH678-1055 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.17 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th MXG’s First F-16 Flagship [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.