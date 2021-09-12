49th MXG’s First F-16 Flagship

Senior Airman Shawnna Rowlands, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintainer, paints the wing of a F-16 Viper, Dec. 9, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The F-16 was decommissioned and is planned to be used as a ground vehicle for weapons load training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6998194
|VIRIN:
|211209-F-HH678-1055
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.17 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
