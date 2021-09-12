49th MXG’s First F-16 Flagship

Col. Tom Preston, 49th Maintenance Group commander, talks with 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Airmen after painting the new 49th MXG flagship, Dec. 9, 2021, on Holloman Air Force base, New Mexico. This flagship will be one of five located on Holloman Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

