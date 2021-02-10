Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight [Image 4 of 4]

    Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. James C. “JC” Miller, 433rd Operations Group commander, mentors a junior pilot (out of frame) during a civic leader local flight over Texas in a C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft Oct. 2, 2021. Local civilian community leaders are invited to participate in unit activities to promote understanding of the military mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

