Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight [Image 2 of 4]

    Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dave Hennessee, 433rd Airlift Wing honorary commander, prepares to board a C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft along with 16 other Greater San Antonio area civic leaders at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 2, 2021, for a local flight, which included an in-flight refueling demonstration. These community outreach tours are designed to connect and foster relations between the local community and the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 17:18
    Photo ID: 6996239
    VIRIN: 211002-F-HW725-1078
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight
    Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight
    Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight
    Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civic Leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT