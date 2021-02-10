Col. James “JC” Miller, 433rd Operations Group commander, briefs 17 San Antonio area civic leaders at the 433rd Airlift Wing Auditorium on Joint Base-San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 2, 2021. The civic leader tour included a C-5M Super Galaxy local training flight, which featured an in-flight refueling demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6996237
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-HW725-1036
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight
LEAVE A COMMENT