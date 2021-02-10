A C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft is piloted into position for in-flight refueling from a KC-135R Stratotanker during a local training flight over Texas. The KC-135R is from the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 17:18 Photo ID: 6996240 VIRIN: 211002-F-HW725-1151 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.77 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.