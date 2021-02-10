A C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft is piloted into position for in-flight refueling from a KC-135R Stratotanker during a local training flight over Texas. The KC-135R is from the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6996240
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-HW725-1151
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
Alamo Wing hosts civic leader flight
