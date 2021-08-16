U.S. Army 1st Lt. James K. Daniels, a platoon leader with the 220th Transportation Company, runs a Fort McCoy, Wis., pistol range Aug. 16, 2021. The qualification at the Combat Support Training Exercise used the new Army standards which are meant to better reflect combat situations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 00:54
|Photo ID:
|6995636
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-VX503-0514
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|WOODRIDGE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
