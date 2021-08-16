Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The tower [Image 5 of 5]

    The tower

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. James K. Daniels, a platoon leader with the 220th Transportation Company, runs a Fort McCoy, Wis., pistol range Aug. 16, 2021. The qualification at the Combat Support Training Exercise used the new Army standards which are meant to better reflect combat situations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 00:54
    Photo ID: 6995636
    VIRIN: 210816-A-VX503-0514
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: WOODRIDGE, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The tower [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lock and load
    Senior leadership
    Pop up
    Qualified
    The tower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marksmanship range
    CSTX
    Combat Support Training Exercise
    pistol qualification
    220 TC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT