Officers and select NCOs with the 642nd Regional Support Group qualified with their pistols on a live fire range Aug. 16, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The qualification at the Combat Support Training Exercise used the new Army standards which are meant to better reflect combat situations. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 00:54 Photo ID: 6995630 VIRIN: 210816-A-VX503-0313 Resolution: 6019x4013 Size: 13.57 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pop up [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.