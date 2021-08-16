Senior leadership

642nd Regional Support Group Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Demps qualifies on a Fort McCoy, Wis., pistol range Aug. 16, 2021, while brigade commander U.S. Army Col. Robert Coker acts as safety. The qualification at the Combat Support Training Exercise used the new Army standards which are meant to better reflect combat situations. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

