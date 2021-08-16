Second from right, U.S. Army Maj. Brandon Mccalla, signal officer for the 642nd Regional Support Group, qualifies on a Fort McCoy, Wis., pistol range Aug. 16, 2021. The qualification at the Combat Support Training Exercise used the new Army standards which are meant to better reflect combat situations. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 00:54 Photo ID: 6995631 VIRIN: 210816-A-VX503-0471 Resolution: 5729x4031 Size: 12.07 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qualified [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.