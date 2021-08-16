Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Second from right, U.S. Army Maj. Brandon Mccalla, signal officer for the 642nd Regional Support Group, qualifies on a Fort McCoy, Wis., pistol range Aug. 16, 2021. The qualification at the Combat Support Training Exercise used the new Army standards which are meant to better reflect combat situations. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    This work, Qualified [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

