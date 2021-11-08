Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the scenes; AFREP maintains Wolf Pack readiness [Image 4 of 4]

    Behind the scenes; AFREP maintains Wolf Pack readiness

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Technical Sgt. Charles Denison, 8th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager and quality assurance inspector, reviews technical data to test the functionality of an F-16 Fighting Falcon component at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 11, 2021. AFREP was created to determine repair recommendations for the assortment of non-repairable parts that are already within the Air Force’s possession, which in-turn saves the base money which can be used for a variety of projects and resources for the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 00:45
    Photo ID: 6995635
    VIRIN: 210811-F-PS661-1145
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the scenes; AFREP maintains Wolf Pack readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seoul ADEX 2021
    Seoul ADEX 2021
    8th CES RADR work rocks the earth
    Behind the scenes; AFREP maintains Wolf Pack readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    AFREP
    8th MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT