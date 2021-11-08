Technical Sgt. Charles Denison, 8th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager and quality assurance inspector, reviews technical data to test the functionality of an F-16 Fighting Falcon component at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 11, 2021. AFREP was created to determine repair recommendations for the assortment of non-repairable parts that are already within the Air Force’s possession, which in-turn saves the base money which can be used for a variety of projects and resources for the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 00:45 Photo ID: 6995635 VIRIN: 210811-F-PS661-1145 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.55 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Behind the scenes; AFREP maintains Wolf Pack readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.