Attendees of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 take photos of an aerial demonstration at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 23. The local populace experienced aerial and ground demonstrations, learned about a variety of aerospace and defense technologies, and viewed a multitude of U.S. and ROK static displays during the 5-day ADEX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 00:45 Photo ID: 6995632 VIRIN: 211022-F-PS661-1974 Resolution: 7220x4800 Size: 1.51 MB Location: SEOUL AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seoul ADEX 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.