    Seoul ADEX 2021 [Image 1 of 4]

    Seoul ADEX 2021

    SEOUL AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 take photos of an aerial demonstration at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 23. The local populace experienced aerial and ground demonstrations, learned about a variety of aerospace and defense technologies, and viewed a multitude of U.S. and ROK static displays during the 5-day ADEX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 00:45
    Photo ID: 6995632
    VIRIN: 211022-F-PS661-1974
    Resolution: 7220x4800
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SEOUL AIR BASE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seoul ADEX 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Republic of Korea
    Seoul ADEX 2021

