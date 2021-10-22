Attendees of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 take photos of an aerial demonstration at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 23. The local populace experienced aerial and ground demonstrations, learned about a variety of aerospace and defense technologies, and viewed a multitude of U.S. and ROK static displays during the 5-day ADEX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 00:45
|Photo ID:
|6995632
|VIRIN:
|211022-F-PS661-1974
|Resolution:
|7220x4800
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seoul ADEX 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
