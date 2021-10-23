Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seoul ADEX 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    Seoul ADEX 2021

    SEOUL AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jamie Mehm, 154th Aircraft Maintenance technician, Hawaii Air National Guard, right, takes a photo with a child during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at Seoul Air Base, ROK, Oct. 23. U.S. military members maintained security for the aircraft static displays as well as provide information to attendees about the capabilities of each airframe during the 5-day ADEX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 00:45
    Photo ID: 6995633
    VIRIN: 211023-F-PS661-2047
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: SEOUL AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seoul ADEX 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seoul ADEX 2021
    Seoul ADEX 2021
    8th CES RADR work rocks the earth
    Behind the scenes; AFREP maintains Wolf Pack readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Republic of Korea
    Seoul ADEX 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT