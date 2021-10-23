Seoul ADEX 2021

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jamie Mehm, 154th Aircraft Maintenance technician, Hawaii Air National Guard, right, takes a photo with a child during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at Seoul Air Base, ROK, Oct. 23. U.S. military members maintained security for the aircraft static displays as well as provide information to attendees about the capabilities of each airframe during the 5-day ADEX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 10.23.2021
Location: SEOUL AIR BASE, KR