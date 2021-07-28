Staff Sgt. Tyler Hester, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, takes a break between filling simulated craters with water and flowable fill during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2021. The crater fill was one of many stages involved in RADR; a process that allows Airmen to quickly fix a heavily damaged airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 00:45
|Photo ID:
|6995634
|VIRIN:
|210728-F-PS661-1245
|Resolution:
|5885x3771
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th CES RADR work rocks the earth [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
