    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th CES RADR work rocks the earth [Image 3 of 4]

    8th CES RADR work rocks the earth

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Hester, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, takes a break between filling simulated craters with water and flowable fill during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2021. The crater fill was one of many stages involved in RADR; a process that allows Airmen to quickly fix a heavily damaged airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 00:45
    Photo ID: 6995634
    VIRIN: 210728-F-PS661-1245
    Resolution: 5885x3771
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th CES RADR work rocks the earth [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Training
    RADR

