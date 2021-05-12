Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Logistics Squadron decks the halls [Image 9 of 9]

    168th Logistics Squadron decks the halls

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    The 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer service team displays their decorated office door as a part of a door decorating contest at the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base. Airmen decorated multiple doors at the 168th LRS for the holidays. The 168th Logistics Readiness team ensures operational readiness through the distribution of equipment and supplies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

