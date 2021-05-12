168th Logistics Squadron decks the halls

The 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, customer service team, takes a moment out of the office holiday festivities to take a photo together. The 168th Logistics Readiness team ensures operational readiness through the distribution of equipment and supplies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

