The 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, customer service team, takes a moment out of the office holiday festivities to take a photo together. The 168th Logistics Readiness team ensures operational readiness through the distribution of equipment and supplies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 18:28
|Photo ID:
|6995425
|VIRIN:
|211205-Z-UF872-0164
|Resolution:
|3380x2250
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Logistics Squadron decks the halls [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
