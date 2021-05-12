168th Logistics Squadron decks the halls

Multiple office doors were decorated at the 168th Wing, 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron as a part of a door decorating contest. The LRS shops decorated as a team to bring festive spirit to the office. The 168th Logistics Readiness team ensures operational readiness by distributing equipment and supplies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

