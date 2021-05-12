U.S. Air National Guard 1st Lt. Megan Mascari Logistics Readiness officer displays her decorated door as a part of a door decorating contest at the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base. Airmen decorated multiple doors at the 168th LRS for the holidays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

Date Taken: 12.05.2021
This work, 168th Logistics Squadron decks the halls, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.