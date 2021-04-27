Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees

Carl Allen, the deputy director in Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Procurement Process Support Directorate, was one of the vaccine recipients during a pop-up vaccine clinic held April 27, 2021, at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia. Allen said he chose to receive the vaccine out of concern for others’ health.

