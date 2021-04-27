Carl Allen, the deputy director in Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Procurement Process Support Directorate, was one of the vaccine recipients during a pop-up vaccine clinic held April 27, 2021, at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia. Allen said he chose to receive the vaccine out of concern for others’ health.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 18:02
|Photo ID:
|6995415
|VIRIN:
|210427-D-TC156-1004
|Resolution:
|650x488
|Size:
|269.23 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees [Image 3 of 3], by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees
LEAVE A COMMENT