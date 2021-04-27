Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees

Brandi Schott, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Executive assistant to the Deputy Commander, signs in with volunteer Ursula Hickox, the chief of Morale, Welfare and Recreation for DLA Installation Management Richmond April 27, 2021. The pop-up vaccine clinic at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, provided nearly 200 installation employees with the first of two COVID-19 vaccine injections. Schott said getting the vaccine was an opportunity to help protect the health of her loved ones.

Date Taken: 04.27.2021
Location: RICHMOND, VA, US