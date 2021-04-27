Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees [Image 1 of 3]

    Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Brandi Schott, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Executive assistant to the Deputy Commander, signs in with volunteer Ursula Hickox, the chief of Morale, Welfare and Recreation for DLA Installation Management Richmond April 27, 2021. The pop-up vaccine clinic at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, provided nearly 200 installation employees with the first of two COVID-19 vaccine injections. Schott said getting the vaccine was an opportunity to help protect the health of her loved ones.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 18:02
    Photo ID: 6995412
    VIRIN: 210427-D-TC156-1001
    Resolution: 650x488
    Size: 264.55 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees [Image 3 of 3], by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees
    Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees
    Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Aviation
    Defense Supply Center Richmond
    COVID-19
    Vaccine Clinic
    DLA Installation Management at Richmond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT