Diana Hanke, a supply systems analyst in the Order Fulfillment Division of Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Business Process Support Directorate, found the pop-up vaccine clinic held on April 27, 2021, at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia to be a convenient and easy process.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 18:02
|Photo ID:
|6995413
|VIRIN:
|210427-D-TC156-1002
|Resolution:
|650x488
|Size:
|250.79 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Vaccine clinic draws over 100 DSCR employees
