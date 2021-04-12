VICENZA, Italy - USO Vicenza hosted the Santa’s Holiday Celebration at the Hoekstra Field Pavilion on Caserma Ederle Dec. 4, 2021. Vicenza Military community children had their photo taken with Santa while his elves assisted with festive crafts, story time and refreshments. Also, families and their furry friends took part in the Santa PAWS event with specialty treats and crafts.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 11:35
|Photo ID:
|6995078
|VIRIN:
|211204-A-LU220-312
|Resolution:
|1051x1455
|Size:
|345.67 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Vicenza Santa’s Holiday Celebration [Image 7 of 7], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT