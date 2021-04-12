USO Vicenza Santa’s Holiday Celebration

VICENZA, Italy - USO Vicenza hosted the Santa’s Holiday Celebration at the Hoekstra Field Pavilion on Caserma Ederle Dec. 4, 2021. Vicenza Military community children had their photo taken with Santa while his elves assisted with festive crafts, story time and refreshments. Also, families and their furry friends took part in the Santa PAWS event with specialty treats and crafts.

