    USO Vicenza Santa's Holiday Celebration

    USO Vicenza Santa’s Holiday Celebration

    ITALY

    12.04.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - USO Vicenza hosted the Santa’s Holiday Celebration at the Hoekstra Field Pavilion on Caserma Ederle Dec. 4, 2021. Vicenza Military community children had their photo taken with Santa while his elves assisted with festive crafts, story time and refreshments. Also, families and their furry friends took part in the Santa PAWS event with specialty treats and crafts.

    Date Posted: 12.28.2021
    Location: IT
