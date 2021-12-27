Joint Operations Command - Iraq annual review

Iraqi Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari, deputy commander of the JOC-I, speaks with Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., commander of Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve, and staff after an annual review Dec. 27, 2021, in Baghdad, Iraq. During the event, Coalition officials discussed the past year as the organization completed its combat mission and transitioned to advising, assisting and enabling Iraqi Forces, at the invitation of Iraq, to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

