Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., commander of Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve, speaks to Iraqi and Coalition officials at the Joint Operations Command - Iraq annual review Dec. 27, 2021, in Baghdad, Iraq. Coalition officials discussed the past year as the organization completed its combat mission and transitioned to advising, assisting and enabling Iraqi Forces, at the invitation of Iraq, to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6994430
|VIRIN:
|211227-F-IZ563-1014
|Resolution:
|3727x2661
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Operations Command - Iraq annual review [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
