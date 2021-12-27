Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., commander of Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve, speaks to Iraqi and Coalition officials at the Joint Operations Command - Iraq annual review Dec. 27, 2021, in Baghdad, Iraq. Coalition officials discussed the past year as the organization completed its combat mission and transitioned to advising, assisting and enabling Iraqi Forces, at the invitation of Iraq, to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

