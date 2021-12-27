Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Operations Command - Iraq annual review [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Operations Command - Iraq annual review

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Iraqi and Coalition officials listen as Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., commander of Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve, speaks at the Joint Operations Command - Iraq annual review Dec. 27, 2021, in Baghdad, Iraq. Coalition officials discussed the past year as the organization completed its combat mission and transitioned to advising, assisting and enabling Iraqi Forces, at the invitation of Iraq, to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 11:31
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Iraq
    Baghdad
    CJTF
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve

