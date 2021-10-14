Cyber Commandos exhibit warrior spirit

Senior Airman Kimberly Nelson, 919th Special Operations Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, checks the configuration of a data satellite at Duke Field, Florida, Oct. 14, 2021. The satellite can provide high speed data downloads for special operations missions and gives deployed commanders the ability to communicate around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

