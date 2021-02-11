(left) Senior Airman Kimberly Nelson, 919th Special Operations Communications Squadron radio frequency technician and (right) Master Sgt. Cole Watts, 919th SOCS cyber systems operations technician, configure a communications network system at Duke Field, Florida, Nov. 1, 2021. Airmen in the 919th SOCS continually train to maintain skills using video teleconferencing equipment, voice, data, video as well as intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 12:11 Photo ID: 6994419 VIRIN: 211102-F-AL359-1002 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.92 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Commandos maintain readiness for joint task force, exhibit warrior spirit [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.