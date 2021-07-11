Cyber Commandos maintain readiness for joint task force

The 919th Special Operations Communications Squadron cyber commandos (left to right) Staff Sgt. Brett Clayton, Senior Airman Jay Brown, and Senior Airman Jefferson Alvarez, set-up and align the angle of an antenna to a satellite during the November drill weekend at Duke Field, Florida, Nov. 6, 2021. The Airmen continually train to hone their unique skills using a variety of platforms to include video, voice data, as well as intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

