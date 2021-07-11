The 919th Special Operations Communications Squadron cyber commandos (left to right) Staff Sgt. Brett Clayton, Senior Airman Jay Brown, and Senior Airman Jefferson Alvarez, set-up and align the angle of an antenna to a satellite during the November drill weekend at Duke Field, Florida, Nov. 6, 2021. The Airmen continually train to hone their unique skills using a variety of platforms to include video, voice data, as well as intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 12:10
|Photo ID:
|6994420
|VIRIN:
|211107-F-AL359-1001
|Resolution:
|7664x5232
|Size:
|23.81 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Commandos maintain readiness for joint task force [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS
