Senior Airman Icy Walley, 919th Special Operations Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, connects the antenna cable to a high frequency whip antenna at Duke Field, Florida, Nov. 7, 2021. Cyber professionals like Walley use advanced technology to provide network capabilities in austere location using satellite communications to support the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 12:14 Photo ID: 6994418 VIRIN: 211107-F-AL359-1002 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.94 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Commandos maintain readiness for joint task force [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.