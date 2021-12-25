Holiday Party for Service Members and Families

HONOLULU (Dec. 24, 2021) U.S. Army Veteran Francene Tolliver, USO Hawaii Area Operations Manager, Kaneohe, Hawaii, hands out crafting supplies at a holiday party supported by the USO and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program for service members and their families displaced by the current water related health and safety concerns. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

