HONOLULU (Dec. 24, 2021) A service member and their family, displaced by current water related health and safety concerns, receive gifts at a holiday party supported by the USO and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2021 17:17
|Photo ID:
|6993950
|VIRIN:
|211224-N-FD567-1276
|Resolution:
|4098x2732
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Party for Service Members and Families [Image 8 of 8], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT