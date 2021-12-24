Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Party for Service Members and Families [Image 2 of 8]

    Holiday Party for Service Members and Families

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Dec. 24, 2021) U.S. Army Veteran Francene Tolliver, USO Hawaii Area Operations Manager, Kaneohe, Hawaii, prepares for a holiday party supported by the USO and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program for service members and their families, displaced by current water related health and safety concerns. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 17:17
    Photo ID: 6993947
    VIRIN: 211224-N-FD567-1077
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Party for Service Members and Families [Image 8 of 8], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    MWR
    RedHill
    SafeWaters

