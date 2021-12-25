Holiday Party for Service Members and Families

HONOLULU (Dec. 24, 2021) Service members and their families, displaced by current water related health and safety concerns, receive gifts at a holiday party supported by the USO and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

