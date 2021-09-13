Members and participants in the 82nd meeting of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program Steering Committee gather in front of the 80th Flying Training Wing headquarters building at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021. The committee meets twice yearly and is the governing body for the world's only internationally manned and operated flying training program. The fall meeting is typically held in Europe, but the committee requested during its spring meeting that this meeting be hosted at Sheppard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2021 Date Posted: 12.26.2021 13:39 Photo ID: 6993922 VIRIN: 210913-F-F3545-781 Resolution: 7495x4215 Size: 3.89 MB Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sights set on future following ENJJPT Steering Committee meetings [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.