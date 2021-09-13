Col. Robert Haas, 80th Flying Traning Wing and Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilotr Training Program commander, and ENJJPT Steering Committee Chairman and Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Denis O'Reilly remove a time capsule at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021. The contents of the capsule, which was buried at the 80th FTW on Oct. 20, 2001, were revealed during a luncheon Sept. 16, 2021. Contents included patches, coins, currency, 20th anniversary memorabilia, a speech from then-80th FTW Commander Col. Ralph Jodice II, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2021 13:39
|Photo ID:
|6993923
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-F3545-818
|Resolution:
|4199x5395
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Sights set on future following ENJJPT Steering Committee meetings
