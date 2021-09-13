Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights set on future following ENJJPT Steering Committee meetings [Image 2 of 4]

    Sights set on future following ENJJPT Steering Committee meetings

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Haas, 80th Flying Traning Wing and Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilotr Training Program commander, and ENJJPT Steering Committee Chairman and Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Denis O'Reilly remove a time capsule at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021. The contents of the capsule, which was buried at the 80th FTW on Oct. 20, 2001, were revealed during a luncheon Sept. 16, 2021. Contents included patches, coins, currency, 20th anniversary memorabilia, a speech from then-80th FTW Commander Col. Ralph Jodice II, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas)

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Steering Committee
    ENJJPT
    80th Flying Training Wing
    Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program

