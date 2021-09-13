Sights set on future following ENJJPT Steering Committee meetings

Col. Robert Haas, 80th Flying Traning Wing and Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilotr Training Program commander, and ENJJPT Steering Committee Chairman and Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Denis O'Reilly remove a time capsule at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021. The contents of the capsule, which was buried at the 80th FTW on Oct. 20, 2001, were revealed during a luncheon Sept. 16, 2021. Contents included patches, coins, currency, 20th anniversary memorabilia, a speech from then-80th FTW Commander Col. Ralph Jodice II, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas)

