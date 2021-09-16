Sights set on future following ENJJPT Steering Committee meetings

Col. Robert Haas, 80th Flying Traniing Wing and Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program commander, holds a bottle of W&J Graham's port wine after it was removed from a time capsule unveiled at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021. The time capsule was buried on Oct. 20, 2001, as part of the 20th anniversary of the program, and was removed this year as part of the program's steering committee meetings. Contents included patches, coins, currency, 20th anniversary memorabilia, a speech from then-80th FTW Commander Col. Ralph Jodice II, and more. Also pictured is ENJJPT Steering Committee Chairman and Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Denis O'Reilly. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas)

