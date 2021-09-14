Sights set on future following ENJJPT Steering Committee meetings

The 82nd meeting of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program Steering Committee continues discussions regarding the program at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021. The committee meets twice yearly and is the governing body for the world's only internationally manned and operated flying training program. The fall meeting is typically held in Europe, but the committee requested during its spring meeting that this meeting be hosted at Sheppard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas)
