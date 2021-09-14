Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights set on future following ENJJPT Steering Committee meetings [Image 3 of 4]

    Sights set on future following ENJJPT Steering Committee meetings

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 82nd meeting of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program Steering Committee continues discussions regarding the program at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021. The committee meets twice yearly and is the governing body for the world's only internationally manned and operated flying training program. The fall meeting is typically held in Europe, but the committee requested during its spring meeting that this meeting be hosted at Sheppard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas)

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Steering Committee
    ENJJPT
    80th Flying Training Wing
    Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program

