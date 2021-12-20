Damage Control Drill on Benfold

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2021) Retail Specialist Seaman Jiha Barker (center), from Cincinatti, Operations Specialist 3rd Class Austin Kurschinski (left), from Winchester, Calif., and Fireman Apprentice Alexander Mena (right), from Corona, Calif., enter the scene of a simulated casualty aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a damage control drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

