PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2021) Sailors enter the scene of a simulated casualty aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a damage control drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2021 23:39
|Photo ID:
|6993848
|VIRIN:
|211220-N-YA628-2080
|Resolution:
|5763x4116
|Size:
|863.54 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Damage Control Drill on Benfold [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT