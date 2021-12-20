Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control Drill on Benfold [Image 6 of 10]

    Damage Control Drill on Benfold

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2021) Retail Specialist Seaman Jiha Barker, from Cincinatti, puts out a simulated fire aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a damage control drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 23:39
    Photo ID: 6993851
    VIRIN: 211220-N-YA628-2154
    Resolution: 4084x5717
    Size: 874.22 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Drill on Benfold [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Damage Control
    Combat Readiness
    Indo-Pacific

