Damage Control Drill on Benfold

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2021) Sailors move down a ladderwell aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a damage control drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

